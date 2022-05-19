Johnny Depp's lawyer laughed off speculation she's dating the star, as the $50m (£38.4 million) defamation trial against Amber Heard, 36, approaches its final days.

A quick flick through TikTok shows feeds inundated with clips romanticising the relationship between Depp and his lawyer Camille Vasquez, 37.



Depp is being represented by a major international law firm, Brown Rudnick, of which Vasquez is a member. Vasquez has got an incredible amount of social media interest in the past weeks, along with cult-following fan accounts.

"The way he looks at her," one user penned, while another declares them an "iconic duo" with love heart eye emojis.

In one clip, a fan-created a montage of their court interactions set to a romantic audio backdrop.

Vasquez was asked about the speculations when she left Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse.

“The people want to know, are you dating Johnny Depp? It’s all over the internet. Can you set the record straight, yes or no?” one member of the paparazzi said.



The lawyer didn't offer an answer and instead politely laughed off the question before waving to some of the fans waiting outside the building. Contrary to the social media buzz, Vasquez has been in a serious relationship for several months, according toTMZ.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter









The lawyer graduated from the University of Southern California in 2006 before attending the Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles between 2007 and 2010.



Her bio on the Brown Rudnick website reads: “Camille is adept at formulating offensive and defensive litigation strategies for private clients. She has extensive experience handling parallel reputation management and crisis communications issues arising from these engagements.”



Depp’s team comprises Ben Chew, Stephanie Calnan, Andrew Crawford, Rebecca MacDowell Lecaroz, Yarelyn Mena, Jessica Meyers, and Samuel Moniz.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



