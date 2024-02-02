Larry David told he's 'gone too far this time' after unprovoked attack on Elmo

Elmo has had quite the week. Firstly it appeared that the entire internet was trauma dumping on the poor little red muppet from Sesame Street and now he's been attacked on live TV by, of all people, Larry David.

In one of the most bizarre and possibly hilarious moments in the history of the Today Show, Elmo and David interacted in an incident few of us could have predicted.

Firstly Elmo appeared on the show to talk about the aforementioned tweet telling hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin he was "glad that he got to talk to a lot of people and see how they’re doing."

On the other hand, David who was there to promote the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, had other ideas and stormed onto the set grabbing little Elmo by the face and shaking him before marching off.

As a stunned Elmo looked on in shock, Guthrie told David: "Larry, you’ve gone too far this time!" Elmo then added: "Mr. Larry, Elmo liked you before!”

An almost hysterical David later reappeared and told Elmo he was "really sorry."

