Julia Hartley-Brewer’s grievance about the BBC licence fee has spawned a new type of meme where people complain about not seeing the full benefits of things that they pay for.
In a tweet, the famously contrary and conservative commentator suggested that, because she only uses some services that the BBC offers, it makes the licence fee poor value for money.
She posted an image of the logos of all the broadcaster’s services, with the ones she doesn’t use crossed out.
Alongside the image, she wrote: “I pay the BBC licence fee and these are the only services I ever use. Good value for money...?”
Her annoyance was quickly seized upon as people mocked her by making equivalent comparisons to other services like roadways and the NHS.
Actor and comedian Chris Addison, tweeted: “I pay road tax. I use the following roads: M25, M40, M6, A21, Shortlands Rd, Westmoreland Rd, The bit that joins Shortlands Road and Westmoreland Road. Good value for money?”
Someone else said: “I pay for the NHS yet I don’t have most of these diseases. Value for money? 🤷”
Another person joked: “I pay £30 a month for life insurance that pays out in the event of my death but I’m still not dead. Good value for money?”
And the memes just kept on coming, roping in everything from Friends and Netflix, to gyms. Even Quality Street chocolates got a mention.
I pay the monthly Netflix subscription fee and this is the only service I ever use. Good value for money…? 🤷♀️ https://t.co/d70wUZg7G1— Ben Pope (@Ben Pope) 1642448379
I pay road tax and these are the only roads I ever use. Good value for money...?🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/2oIVTCSORJ— Jake Lambert (@Jake Lambert) 1642435920
I pay for all of these but these are the only ones I like… good value for money? https://t.co/TbnPeudEB1— James Topham (@James Topham) 1642452416
I pay for medicines and scientific research in diseases that I don't have. Good value for money...? https://t.co/se06GNgVbd— Dan Davis (@Dan Davis) 1642435620
I pay my National Insurance but have only used the NHS to treat my asthma and cancer. Apparently I also pay for gyn… https://t.co/lIJt3nM5NZ— Simon Noble (@Simon Noble) 1642446254
I pay taxes and don't own a car. UK road infrastructure good value for money...? https://t.co/pysBYIpAE0— Andy Grayson (@Andy Grayson) 1642424698
I pay a gym membership but I’ve never used the 4kg weights. I also have TfL Zones 1-5 Travelcard but I’ve never bee… https://t.co/gQGNTku3j3— Ben (@Ben) 1642374397
I pay my GMC registration fee and I’ve not been struck off not even once. Good value for money...? 🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/X3w1zxikRS— Zack Ferguson (@Zack Ferguson) 1642442261
99% of this place doesn’t work for me and yet I still have to pay for it? Value for money? https://t.co/3RptzKfJcc— Catie Catie Catie (@Catie Catie Catie) 1642493514
I'm forced to pay for the upkeep of the Royal Family and I don't have a use for any of them. Good value for money..… https://t.co/QQc7twY9BP— Billy Bragg (@Billy Bragg) 1642429137
I pay the my council tax and these are the only services I ever use. Good value for money...?🤷♂️… https://t.co/kDUfqqRlDp— Sean Coleman (@Sean Coleman) 1642374979
#DefundtheQualityStreet https://t.co/fKOdqDmgLX— HappyToast ★ (@HappyToast ★) 1642371349