Kabosu, dog famous for the Doge meme, dies aged 18

The world famous Shiba named Kabuso who became an internet sensation for the Doge meme has died aged 18.

Kabuso's owner, Atsuko Sato, posted an update to say she "fell into a deep sleep" on May 24.

In a post translated from Japanese on Google Translate, Sato said: "He passed away quietly. To everyone who loved him, thank you very much.

"I was the happiest owner in the world. Ladies and gentlemen, from the bottom of my heart, I would like to say thank you so much."

A post on X / Twitter from Sato said: "She passed away gently as if she was sleeping while I stroked her."





For two years, Kabosu had been battling cholangiohepatitis and chronic lymphoma leukaemia.

Sato said a "farewell party" will be held for Kabosu on May 26 at Flower Kaori in Kotsu no Mori, Narita City.





Sato is reported to have adopted Kabuso in 2008 from a dog shelter after she was abandoned by a puppy mill along with 19 other Shibas.

She shot to internet fame when pictures of her went viral online and the Doge meme was made, particularly the one of her with paws crossed and side-eyeing the camera.

It even inspired the online currency Dogecoin in 2013 with a picture of Kabosu being used as the logo - it even inspired other dog-themed cryptocurrencies to be made.

In 2021, the Doge meme was sold as a non-fungible token, or NFT, for $4m, making it the most expensive meme NFT to ever be sold.

