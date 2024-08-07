Kai Cenat says Kamala Harris campaign and Secret Service are trying to contact him

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat said during a recent stream the Secret Service has called him "five times" and a "girl" believed to be from Kamala Harris' campaign has been trying to contact him to get the Vice President on with him.

It comes after Adin Ross hosted a stream on Kick with former US President, and Republican candidate for the upcoming 2024 election, Donald Trump.

Now it seems Harris and the Democrats want to get in on the action with Cenat's name mentioned by fans as a potential streamer the VP could collaborate with.

And Cenat seems to have alluded that contact has already been made with him in trying to get this to happen.

"I've got the f**king Secret Service calling me five times n***a! I don't know goddamn s**t about politics my n***a, I don't know nothing," he said during a recent stream which was clipped into a video and shared on social media.

As he shouted this, he slammed his desk causing his camera to fall off.

"I had a bad b***h that I've been trying to get on for like, the last three, the last... Two years, that I haven't spoken to in like, a year," he said.

"I haven't spoken to this girl in so goddamn long who had the audacity to text me 'we need you a part of the campaign'.

"At first, I was thinking she was talking about like, a game, a video game, like a Modern Warfare game or some s**t, or if not that, a clothing brand.

"I'm like 'what campaign?' Sure they're gonna say..."

He then paused before saying "we're not gonna get into details".

"If someway, somehow, something was to go into where I do a stream of politics, I'm going to be 100 per cent honest. I'm going to sit on my stream and say 'why did you guys call me?'

"I don't know! I've never done anything with politics and these blogs are like 'yo, you've got to do this s**t Kai' and it's all the top blogs."

Although Cenat has made it clear politics is not his strong suit, it seems he hasn't completely ruled out streaming with Harris...

