MrBeast video 'restores faith in humanity' as cancer survivor wins huge amount of money

MrBeast's latest video has "restored a bit of faith in humanity" after a cancer survivor won a whopping $431,000 thanks to the generosity of her final opponent.

In the YouTube video called 'Every Minute One Person Is Eliminated', there is a cash prize of $500,000 at stake.

As the title says, one by one, one of 20 people are eliminated every minute until it gets down to the final two people - contestant number 11 and number 19.

Early in the video, 19 said: "I got a second chance at life when I beat stage three cancer. I really want to start a mobile bus salon service for people who have cancer."

Number 11 said they would start their own "winery business".

An earlier challenge saw one player win $69,000 of that prize pot, so $431,000 was on the line.

In the final challenge, both players had to hold a button down for one minute - if they released the button before that minute was up, they would forfeit the money for themselves and allow the other player to win.

But if neither lifted their hand off the button, neither would win it, and the $431,000 would be lost.

When the timer started, number 19 immediately said she would "split" the money with number 11 if she lifted her hand, with MrBeast stirring things up a bit saying she could be lying to keep it all for herself.

Number 19 said all she wanted was her mobile bus.

"I've trusted you this whole time and you're a cancer survivor," number 11 said with around 15 seconds left on the timer, lifting her hand off the button.

MrBeast described her act as one of "the most selfless things we've ever had in any of our videos".

Explaining her decision, number 11 said: "I won all the other games and feel like giving away the money here was winning this one.

"19's a cancer survivor and she's going to give back to cancer patients, I really wanted her to have the money."

Number 19 said she would honour her word.

Elsewhere, MrBeast has put in an official bid to buy TikTok to save it from being banned permanently in the US - he also blasted the US healthcare system at the end of another one of his recent videos.

