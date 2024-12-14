Magician Max has spoken out after his hanging stunt on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 2 which had the Twitch streamer and his team concerned over a possible ban from the platform.

The 22-year-old was nearing the end of his month-long subathon during Wednesday's (27 November) livestream, Cenat was joined by his friends and Max at a basketball court but seemingly didn't know of the prank that Max had in store.

But in a recent post to X, formerly Twitter, Max claims that Cenat's team was well aware of the stunt he was going to perform and that it had also been cleared by Twitch.

“I did not lie to Kai’s team about the stunt I was going to perform on Mafiathon 2 and this was not an attempt to get him banned,” he said at the beginning of his statement. “The stunt was coordinated with his team and cleared with Twitch.”

"Before I even started preparing for this, the very first thing I did was ensure it wouldn’t jeopardize his channel or risk a ban," and he also claimed to have had "multiple conversations" with Kai's Twitch manager over text and phone.

According to Max, members of Kai’s team and Twitch were "fully aware" of the nature of the stunt, and listed all the aspects he alleges they knew about such as "that a gallows would be constructed," that Max would be "pulled up into the air/hanged" and the rope would be cut, Max would "fall into a pile of boxes" to convince viewers he was "seriously injured" and then 'it would be revealed as a prank."

He added that the stunt took "weeks of meticulous planning and training" and was not something he decided to do last minute.

"Twitch was aware of the stunt and after running it by the higher-ups, simply asked that we put 'professional stunt, do not attempt' on the screen.

Max went on to respond to all the reactions from the stunt I understand people are reacting in ways I didn’t anticipate, and I respect that everyone’s entitled to their opinions about the stunt itself.

He concluded: "But this wasn’t designed to destroy Kai and I didn’t lie about the nature of the final stunt I was going to perform. I’ve sent the same details above directly to Kai and he hasn’t responded. Hope that we’re able to reconnect some day."

In a follow-up post, Max also posted screenshots of messages he claims he exchanged with Cenat's Twitch rep.

Following the stunt, Cenat, fortunately, was not banned from Twitch for Max's prank and at the time of writing, he has not responded to Max's claims.

