Kanye West fans convinced he will collab with Donald Trump

Kanye 'Ye' West has fallen prey to an edited clip of Donald Trump at Sneaker Con, which he later shared with his 19 million Instagram followers.

The footage shows the former president heading to the stage – but someone edited out the "chorus of boos" and replaced the not-so-warm welcome with Ye's track 'CARNIVAL'.

"This made me smile," Ye wrote alongside the since-deleted clip, assumingly realising it was indeed fake news.

Trump, did in fact, make a surprise appearance at the Philidelphia event where he unveiled his new $399 (£316) sneaker line following his $355 million fine. He also launched a $99 (£78) fragrance.

The 'Never Surrender' sneaker received a mixed response online, with some believing them to be "fire".

Others weren't so sure and called out the outdated design, comparing them to Justin Bieber's 2009 'swag era'.

Meanwhile, more people mocked Trump's efforts to raise funds for his hefty fine following a lengthy legal case.

Prior to Ye removing the clip, which was later reshared to X/Twitter, fans were convinced a collaboration between the rapper and Trump was bound to happen.

One asked when the Trump X Ye tape was going to drop, while another added: "We need Trump on Vultures 2."

A third echoed the sentiment, writing: "KANYE X TRUMP ALBUM LESS GOOOO."

Speaking about his new unsuspected venture, Trump said: "There's a lot of emotion in this room."

He held up the eccentric gold shoe to the Sneaker Con crowd and added: "This is something that I’ve been talking about for 12 years, 13 years. And I think it’s going to be a big success."

