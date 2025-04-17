Donald Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt is going viral in China and it’s all because of a dress she was wearing.

As America and China engage in a ferocious trade war that has seen eye-watering tariffs placed on goods going between the two countries, White House press secretary Leavitt’s fashion choices have caught the eye of Chinese social media.

It came as people on Weibo (a Chinese social media platform) posted images of a red dress with black trim, worn by the 27-year-old, claiming that the lace on the garment was made in a factory in Mabu, China.

Chinese diplomat Zhang Zhishen shared an image of Leavitt wearing the dress on X/Twitter along with screenshots from Weibo of users discussing it as it was recognised by one of the factory’s employees.

Alongside the images, they wrote: “Accusing China is business. Buying China is life.

“The beautiful lace on the dress was recognized by an employee of a Chinese company as its product.”

It seems Leavitt wore the dress on 31 January for the White House’s daily press briefing. And, at the time of writing, she can also be seen wearing it in her Instagram profile picture.

Zhishen continued, claiming that the dress was from the brand called Self Portrait which had it manufactured in China.

In a post, they wrote: “Self Portrait, brand registered in UK, created by a Malaysian Chinese designer, made in China.”

The apparent hypocrisy of the White House slapping a 125 per cent tariff on goods being imported in from China as the press secretary has worn clothes allegedly manufactured there was not lost.

“You can’t make this up,” one person said.

Another said: “This is what you call hypocrisy.”

Some have claimed that the item may have been mistaken for a company producing a knockoff version, but many pointed out that, regardless, lots of clothing is manufactured in China .

“Why doesn’t Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wear only made in America clothes? Talk is cheap. Manufacturing is hard,” someone wrote.

