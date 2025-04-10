Donald Trump has paused tariffs for everyone except China, saying the decision came from their hearts without the opinion of lawyers.

The pause was announced on the first day of enforcing tariffs after market turmoil, Trump said “I saw last night where people were getting a little queasy.”

When announcing the pause on Truth Social April 9 he expressed his hope that China would realise the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other countries was behind them.

China continues to insist they will fight this trade war to the end.

