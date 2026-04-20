Coachella 2026 is officially done and dusted for another year, leaving a stream of reactions and memes along the way.

Weekend Two saw some of the most iconic surprise appearances, including Madonna for Sabrina Carpenter, and Billie Eilish as Justin Bieber's 'One Less Lonely Girl'.

And as fans across the world catch up on clips from the big event, many are curious as to if and when they'll next see their favourite stars hit the stage.

Here's what we know so far about where else you can see your favourite artists live...

Karol G

Karol G made history as Coachella's first Latina headliner, where she unveiled a surprise announcement.

At the end of her Weekend Two performance, the 'Tusa' singer revealed a tour is on the way.

A screen behind her flashed up with the words 'Nos Vamos de Tour' - which translates to 'We're going on tour'.

Further details are yet to be announced.

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Sabrina Carpenter

At the time of writing, Sabrina Carpenter has yet to announce an official Man's Best Friend tour – though that hasn't stopped fans from speculating online.

The 'Espresso' star did, however, share how her Short n' Sweet tour in 2024-2025 "changed [her] life".

"That was my first arena tour. It was the first time anyone got to really live with these songs and hear how they sound out loud," she told Marc Jacobs for Perfect Magazine. "It was really the tour – and the fans. It's mostly what they've done to change my life, which is existing, showing up. I owe it to them."

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Justin Bieber

One seemingly innocent comment sent Beliebers into a frenzy when Justin Bieber finished his Coachella performance with, "See y’all soon".

Bieber has not shared any official confirmation about an upcoming tour. However, a cryptic and unofficial fan X/Twitter account, @swagworldtour, recently cropped up over the weekend.

"Not affiliated with Justin Bieber or his team. Fan-run Updates on Justin Bieber and SWAG world tour," the bio reads.

Over on his official website, the landing page states there are "no shows currently," but encourages fans to "click RSVP" to be notified when new tour dates are announced.

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KATSEYE

KATSEYE have a string of scheduled sets across other festivals following on from Coachella. These include the Governors Ball Music Festival (June), Hinterland Music Festival (July and early August), and Head In The Clouds Festival in August.

The band have also confirmed an Australian tour, with Universal sharing an Instagram Reel to confirm fan speculation.

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Addison Rae

Addison Rae will continue her run of major live appearances across Europe in summer 2026.

She is set to perform on 3 June 2026 at the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin, Ireland, followed by Primavera Sound in Barcelona (Sant Adrià de Besòs) on 5 June 2026, and We Love Green in Paris, France on 6 June 2026.

In July, she will appear at Roskilde Festival in Roskilde, Zealand on 3 July 2026, before closing this stretch at Open’er Festival in Gdynia, Poland on 4 July 2026.

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