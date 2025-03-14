Khloe Kardashian's recent venture in podcasting has gone down a treat with fans, with the most recent episode of Khloe in Wonder Land featuring her mother, Kris Jenner.

Their candid conversation lifted the lid on marriage, children, awkward encounters and one thing Khloe particularly hates when it comes to how people refer to her sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

"I absolutely despise when people call Kendall and Kylie our half-sisters," Khloe told Kris. "Because I’m like no, those are my real sisters. I was born and raised with them, spent every minute with them and so I really find that insulting when people say that about us."

"I don't like that term. None of us like that term," she added, to which Kris seemed surprised the topic even came up.

"I don't even think about that term or use that term," the momager responded.

"We never do," Khloe continued. "But just other people — I just hate when they label that ... I really, really hate that. And I don't hate a lot of things."

Kris went on to say that it never had to be a conversation as they all had such a "strong family dynamic."

"From the day I got pregnant with Kendall and the day I got pregnant with Kylie, you guys were so involved in every discussion, every doctor’s appointment, decorating the nursery," Kris added.

Kris's appearance on the pod certainly left people wanting more, with one viewer writing: "Kris needs a podcast or talkshow I could listen to her tell stories all day."

Another quipped: "Kris is such a great storyteller. She paints such a vivid picture, especially of their childhoods and her relationships. She's a natural."

A third added: "Kris, you have an olympic GOLD medal for being the most supportive and encouraging mom in the WHOLE WIDE WORLD. Just wanted to express how proud I am of Kris."

Meanwhile, another chimed in: "Kris Jenner is one of the smartest business women in our era, whether you like it or not. She is incredibly smart, but what I love about this is she doesn't try to showcase her intelligence and avoids interviews or podcasts where she is by herself."

