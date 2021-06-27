Mum divides TikTok by putting daughters, 5 and 11, on keto diet

A TikTok influencer has divided opinion by revealing what she gives her young daughters for lunch.

Abby, who goes by the username @houseofketo, dedicates her social media account to sharing recipes and tips on following a ketogenic lifestyle.

Ketogenic, or “keto”, diets are low-carb and high-fat (similar to the Atkins for those who remember it). The idea is to gain as few calories as possible from carbohydrates in a bid to encourage your body to break down protein and fat for energy instead.

According to health website Webmd: “It’s important to note that the ketogenic diet is a short term diet that’s focussed on weight loss rather than the pursuit of health benefits.”

Therefore, some TikTokers voiced their concern after Abby revealed that she and her whole family follow the strict regime.

In a video that has racked up more than 7.6 million views on the platform, the mother-of-two told her 525,000 followers: "My 11-year-old’s keto and this is what I made her for lunch."

The clip shows her filling up a lunchbox with the dishes of the day, which include a lettuce wrap with shredded chicken and cheddar cheese, a handful of strawberries and blueberries, and a hard boiled egg.

Abby also includes a “nice surprise” for her daughter: some leftover slices of watermelon.

She explains: “Typically we don’t include watermelon in our regular everyday ketogenic lifestyle” because it contains “more carbs and sugar than we would normally eat."

However, she adds: “But this nice treat is something she will enjoy.”

Abby ends the clip by confirming: "Our entire family eats this way, including my five-year-old, our puppies and my husband.”

The TikToker revealed the entire contents of her daughter’s lunchbox (@houseofketo)

A number of fellow TikTokers praised the food for looking healthy and tasty, with one writing: “I would have loved that over school lunch!”

But others raised concerns over whether it was an appropriate meal plan for a growing child.

“Why is your daughter keto? Health concerns? Or are we projecting societal beauty standards onto an 11-year-old?,” asked one.

“Is it safe for a child’s body to enter ketosis?” asked another, referring to the state when your body doesn’t have enough carbohydrates to burn for energy so instead burns fat.

And a third said: “It concerns me that your five and 11-year-old daughters are keto. Every doctor and nutritionist I have ever talked to have said that keto is a diet only.”

And a fourth said: “Registered dietician here. You need carbs. Good ones. Know how to portion them. Keto is a no, please don’t do keto I beg y’all.”

And while Abby couldn’t possibly reply to the 10,300 comments her post invited, she did have something to say to one user who implied she had forced her family to follow her regime.

“So you’re keto and the others have no choice?,” they asked.

Abby responded dryly: “Did your kids get a choice about being addicted to sugar?”

Abby addressed viewers by defining what ‘diet’ means (@houseofketo)

In a follow-up video, Abby answered another question asking: “Why is your 11-year-old on a diet?”

Looking straight into the camera, she said: “If your child is not on a diet, what is wrong with you?”

She continued: “We have to feed our kids, I know they want to eat all the time but we literally have to feed them – your child has to be on a diet.

“A diet is just food or drink that you consistently consume – habitual nourishment. A diet is not synonymous with weight-loss, a diet is not even synonymous with restriction.”

She ended the clip by saying: “We never use the word ‘diet’ in our videos.”

Still, plenty of viewers remained unconvinced, and just wanted to see her kids eating some bread.