Kim Kardashian may have another business venture on her hands. While she's dabbled in fashion, beauty, TV, law, and various brand deals, she might now be venturing into the world of science. Not to mention a potential Skims X NASA collaboration in the offing if fans' wishes come true.

It all began when Kardashian shared her suspicions that the 1969 moon landing wasn’t real during an episode of The Kardashians.

While speaking to her All’s Fair co-star Sarah Paulson, she said: "This girl says, ‘What was the scariest moment?’ And [Aldrin] goes, ‘There was no scary moment ’cause it didn’t happen. It could’ve been scary, but it wasn’t ’cause it didn’t happen.’”

However, it didn’t take long for transportation secretary and acting NASA head Sean Duffy to respond, hitting back on X/Twitter: "Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!

"And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS."

The Skims founder has since replied to Duffy, asking for the “tea” on the 3I/ATLAS comet.

“Great question!” Duffy responded to Kardashian. “@NASA’s observations show that this is the third interstellar comet to pass through our solar system.

"No aliens. No threat to life here on Earth."

He added: "We love your excitement about our Artemis mission to the Moon. You’re officially invited to launch at Kennedy Space Center!"

3I/ATLAS, the third interstellar object detected in our solar system, was spotted in July moving toward the Sun at over 130,000 mph (210,000 km/h). Likely ejected from a distant star system more than 7 billion years ago, it has spent billions of years drifting through space before reaching us.

New images captured with Lowell Observatory’s Discovery Telescope in Arizona are thought to be the first optical shots of the interstellar visitor after it passed closest to the sun.

After the invitation, fans were quick to spot a potential business opportunity, with some joking about a Skims X NASA collaboration. If it happens, it might be the first time fashion and interstellar science have officially collided.

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.