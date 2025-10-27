Calabasas: Everything we know about Kim Kardashian's new Netflix show

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to high-profile ventures. From reality TV star to entrepreneur, fashion and beauty mogul, aspiring lawyer, and actress in All’s Fair, she has continuously expanded her public persona. Now, she’s turning her attention to Netflix with a new series titled Calabasas.

Chris Van Dusen, the creator and former showrunner of Netflix hit Bridgerton, is returning to the streamer with Calabasas, a series he will write and serve as showrunner, with Kardashian and Emma Roberts as executive producers. The series is adapted from Via Bleidner’s book If You Lived Here You’d Be Famous By Now.

Deadline reports that Netflix secured the project in April 2024 after a competitive bidding war.

Van Dusen will produce through his CVD Productions, according to the outlet. Also attached as executive producers are Karah Preiss, Matt Matruski, and Alexandra Milchan, who had originally acquired the book rights through her Crescent Line company.

The plot reportedly centres on a 16-year-old Midwestern Catholic schoolgirl called Via whose world is upended when her family relocates.

She is forced to transfer to Calabasas High, a school where nothing is quite as it seems and everyone is trying to project an image of someone else. The outlet notes the show is "in the vein of The O.C. and Beverly Hills, 90210," depicting a place "where dreams come true … but not without complications and sometimes unforeseen consequences."

Kardashian, a native of Calabasas, has reportedly been a driving force behind the series.

Although details of the project are sparse, with no casting announcements or release dates confirmed, excitement for the series surged when Kardashian reshared the article to her Instagram Story over the weekend.

Van Dusen also shared the Deadline exclusive with his followers.

It didn't take long for fans to chime in on the action, with one writing: "This is the best-looking producing pool I’ve ever seen."

Another quipped: "Keeping up with Chris Van Dusen! I will be the first person to click play when this premieres. SO PROUD OF YOU! Congrats!!!"

Meanwhile, a third hailed the crew "the dream team".

