We’ve had nipple bras, dystopian face masks – but no one could have predicted what Kim Kardashian’s Skims would come up with next.

Enter: pubic hair underwear, fittingly called The Ultimate Bush. Yes, you heard that correctly.

The businesswoman and reality star had fans doing a double, even triple, take at Skims’ latest Instagram post, which unveiled the product with a retro game show-themed clip.

The cheeky skit centred around the question: Does the carpet match the drapes?

“Just Dropped: The Ultimate Bush. With our daring new Faux Hair Panty, your carpet can be whatever colour you want it to be,” the caption reads.

Kardashian later shared a closer look on her personal Instagram, revealing the £34 underwear, which comes in 12 different shades.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Naturally, the internet had thoughts. One person joked they had to Google the date just to check it wasn’t 1st April.

Another quipped they assumed it was an SNL skit.

Elsewhere, fans were seemingly on board – the thongs have already sold out, and those wanting to get their hands on a pair are now being directed to a waiting list.

Getty Images/Skims

“Smart way to bring people to your website, have them laughing, then them ending up buying actual cute stuff they don’t even need. Genius e-commerce team,” one fan wrote.

Another chimed in: “I have to say Skims brand and marketing team deserves a raise! This is bananas but so innovative.”

You may also like...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.