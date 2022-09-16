King Charles III appeared to have brought his own pen to a Welsh cathedral to avoid any further mishaps.

The new King and the Queen Consort paid a visit to Llandaff Cathedral to attend a prayer and reflection service for his late mother and longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

During the last stop of their tour of the four nations, Charles and Camilla signed the visitors' book and luckily, there were no awkward encounters with the pen.

One person commented, "I feel so much joy and amusement each time I watch King Charles interact with a pen now. Legend."

"Lovely," another wrote. "And what a relief that the pen behaved itself."

While a third joked: "Charles brought his own pen to Wales. Obviously learning fast..."

Charles' decision to bring his own pen this time was likely prompted by a now-viral moment at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast.

The King was captured venting his frustration when his pen started leaking mid-signing.

"Oh god I hate this (pen)!" Charles said, standing up from his chair and handing the pen to Camilla.

"Oh look, it’s going everywhere," Camilla responded as her husband attempted to get the ink off his hands.

"I can’t bear this bloody thing … every stinking time," Charles said as he walked away.

But now, a calligraphy expert has suggested Charles had been holding the pen wrong all along.



Brian Bramble, who qualified in calligraphy 15 years ago at Reigate School of Art, concluded that Charles "holds the pen too flat".

"He appears to be using a parker fountain pen," Brian said. "Once the ink is flowing, they work fine, but you have to hold them vertically."



