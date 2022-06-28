Kirstie Allsopp has shared how accidentally swallowed one of her AirPods earphones after she confused it for one of her vitamin tablets - and people on Twitter couldn't help but joke about the mishap.
The Location, Location, Location presenter took to Twitter on Sunday (June 27) to provide details about how the mix-up occurred to her 428,000 followers which meant she knocked back the small white wireless earbuds.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
"In other news, I just swallowed an AirPod while downing my vitamins, I don’t recommend it. I’ve managed to chuck it back up without having to go to hospital, but my throat is really quite sore," she tweeted with a vomit face emoji.
\u201cIn other news I just swallowed an AirPod while downing my vitamins, I don\u2019t recommend it. I\u2019ve managed to chuck it back up without having to go to hospital, but my throat is really quite sore. \ud83e\udd2e\u201d— Kirstie Allsopp (@Kirstie Allsopp) 1656280139
It was only until Allsopp noticed one of her AirPods was missing that she realised "there's only one place it could be."
\u201c@StopItYouNob AirPods in pocket, put vitamins in pocket while getting glass of water, chucked vitamins into mouth, gulped water, go for second lot, see one AirPod in hand, check pocket, check handbag. Realise there\u2019s only one place it could be.\u201d— Kirstie Allsopp (@Kirstie Allsopp) 1656280139
Many couldn't quite believe how the 50-year-old managed to get the earphones confused with her vitamins, as one person wrote: "I’m sorry but I can’t get over this. I refuse to believe a person would swallow an AirPod without realising?! This is absurd."
"That didn't happen," another person said.
In a bid to prove her point, Allsopp then posted a photo of how her AirPod was mixed in with her vitamins which she took from her pocket and swallowed.
"See, not quite as daft as some might say," she tweeted.
\u201cSee, not quite as daft as some might say.\u201d— Kirstie Allsopp (@Kirstie Allsopp) 1656368203
Of course, as it's the internet there were plenty of people cracking jokes about Allsop's mistake - here are some of the funniest jokes about it.
Many jested that Allsop wouldn't be able to afford a house by swallowing Airpods, which is in reference to comments the presenter previously made this year where she said young people could afford to purchase a home just by cancelling their Netflix subscription, gym membership, cutting out daily coffees.
\u201cHow will anyone ever be able to afford a house if they keep eating their AirPods\u201d— Sophie Hall (@Sophie Hall) 1656336841
\u201cIf young people weren't eating airpods maybe they'd be able to get a mortgage \ud83d\ude24\u201d— Ava-Santina (@Ava-Santina) 1656409965
\u201cGood move. By stopping eating AirPods I was able to save for my house deposit.\u201d— Philip Proudfoot | \ud83d\udfe8\ud83d\udfe5 (@Philip Proudfoot | \ud83d\udfe8\ud83d\udfe5) 1656347341
A new twist on the "She's a 10" trend...
\u201cShe\u2019s a 10 but she swallows her AirPods when she takes her pills\u201d— Furquan Akhtar (@Furquan Akhtar) 1656412482
A pressing matter for Twitter.
\u201c[sat in a board meeting, a secretary runs in and hands me a slip of paper "kirstie allsopp swallowed her airpods"]\n\nme: gentlemen would you excuse me for a moment there's a pressing matter i must attend to\u201d— milo edwards (@milo edwards) 1656411167
\u201cwow these AirPods are really moreish\u201d— Mollie Goodfellow (@Mollie Goodfellow) 1656412325
\u201cdon\u2019t forget to take your air pods this morning\u201d— marianne eloise (@marianne eloise) 1656412354
One person pointed out that this would make a pretty decent Specsavers advert.
Another hilariously pointed out where the AirPod was - just in case "anyone else is struggling to see it."
\u201cI\u2019ve circled the AirPod for you in case anyone else is struggling to see it.\u201d— Mark Grimshaw (@Mark Grimshaw) 1656374538
Beats salad anyone?
\u201cEveryone jumping on Kirsty Allsopp's new AirPod fad diet. \n\nBut, personally, I prefer a Beats Salad.\u201d— Robert Falla-Louv\u00e9t \ud83d\udd2d\ud83e\ude90\ud83d\ude80 (@Robert Falla-Louv\u00e9t \ud83d\udd2d\ud83e\ude90\ud83d\ude80) 1656413324
\u201cI have genuinely lost an ear phone and am now wondering if either I or @KirstieMAllsopp swallowed it over the weekend \ud83e\uddd0\u201d— Katie (@Katie) 1656370662
This meme perfectly sums the situation up.
An apt twist on the classic quote from the 2008 Batman film The Dark Knight from comedian Ken Cheng.
\u201cyou either die a hero or you live long enough to swallow your airpods\u201d— Ken Cheng twitch.tv/kenchengcomedy (@Ken Cheng twitch.tv/kenchengcomedy) 1656413744
Two apples, both with a completely different taste palate and one definitely healthier than the other.
\u201cit's an apple a day keeps the doctor away, not apple airpods\u201d— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1656411786
While like us Allsopp has been amused with some of the humourous responses, she later tweeted how she had been subject to some "really horrible comments."
"I did something daft, which also served as a warning. Yesterday I got some lovely humorous replies. Today Twitter has gone insane with really horrible comments," she wrote.
\u201cI did something daft, which also served as a warning. Yesterday I got some lovely humorous replies. Today Twitter has gone insane with really horrible comments. It\u2019s quite staggering how unpleasant people can be while telling you they have compassionate political leanings.\u201d— Kirstie Allsopp (@Kirstie Allsopp) 1656340998
"It’s quite staggering how unpleasant people can be while telling you they have compassionate political leanings."
All in all, Allsopp summed up the situation in another tweet where she said: "I’m not so proud that I can’t admit a banana skin moment."
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.