YouTuber Niko Omilana has certainly achieved the unthinkable in recent years – from getting English Defence League (EDL) co-founder Tommy Robinson to support his NDL parody, to coming fifth in last year’s London mayoral elections.

Now, he’s managed to get a leader of the Ku Klux Klan in America to shout out "BLM" (short for the anti-racist slogan ‘Black Lives Matter’) on camera without him even noticing during a fake BBC interview.

Yes, really.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel on Friday, Omilana travelled to Harrison in Arkansas, widely thought of as the "most racist town" in America due to its residents’ stances on social justice for the Black community.

One clip from content creator Rob Bliss in 2020 – referenced by Omilana – showed the filmmaker stood holding a "Black Lives Matter" sign next to another sign for "White Pride Radio".

Bliss then featured comments from drivers-by, including calls for him to “have a little pride in your race brother” and another stating “about 10 minutes I’m going to be back and you better be f***ing gone”.

In Omilana’s upload, the YouTuber said: “As I have a lot of history trolling racists… I thought I was definitely qualified to go down there [to Harrison] to see this town for myself, and find out if it really is racist.”

This took him to the nearby town of Zinc, where he met local residents and a KKK boss.

One individual told Omilana: “It’s not that everybody here is that way, it’s just that there was a history in the past.”

“They’re in another town. They just like to come here so people don’t bother their town when they do it,” added another.

Zinc – yes, named after the chemical element – is home to Thomas Robb, national director of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, and unbelievably, Omilana managed to arrange an interview with him.

Using the fake name of ‘Imar Nonce’ (we’ll leave you to figure out what that means) and claiming he was from the BBC, the creator soon got to work making fun of the man who proudly admitted on camera he has prejudices.

He told Robb: “I actually did some documentary [sic] in the UK where there was a group of supporters for the KKK in a town called Clapped … If you could shout out the people from Clapped, the supporters of the KKK?”

Robb replied: “I don’t really know the Clapped people, maybe I’m wrong… OK, I’m a Clapped guy, alright.”

‘Clapped’, of course, does not exist and instead means “f***** ugly” according to Urban Dictionary.

And it soon got more embarrassing for Robb when he was asked to shoutout fake usernames such as ‘Imap Ussay’ and ‘B Yelle Em’ (BLM).

Oops.

The video has since gone viral online, racking up more than 11 million views at the time of writing – and Twitter absolutely loved it:

And if that wasn’t a brilliant sight to behold, Omilana went on to thank a man named Richard, who drove him around during his time in the US, by giving him $1,000 (followed by a further $4,000 later) to fund his surgery.

Niko Omilana, we salute you.

