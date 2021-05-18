A TikTok and Instagram influencer has been lambasted across social media for her ruthless assessment of what constitutes an acceptable first date.

In a clip titled ‘NO to zero effort men’ makeup artist Kornelija Slunjski tells her followers: “I do not accept a coffee or a walk as a possible date option.”

She elaborates: “First of all, I’m not a dog that needs to be walked. Second, I have a Nespresso machine at home – works fabulous [sic].”

She then clarifies: “We’re not doing drinks either,” adding: “You’re going to try to get me drunk and take me back home.”

So is there anything she’ll agree to? Errr yes, just about. Dinner.

The video, originally posted on her TikTok account, was later shared on Reddit under the forum Cringetopia.

One user of the platform shared the segment using the caption: “McDonald’s it is.”

His post racked up more than 37,700 upvotes and 5,300 comments in two days with fellow Redditors slamming Slunjski for peddling “high maintenance cringe.”

One wrote: “Cringe, Hope she never gets in a relationship.”

While another voiced their outrage at the “audacity” of her demands.

A third commented: “Seriously, just appreciate it if someone takes you on a walk, it’s nice! Just being with someone in the form of a drink or a walk is good for a first date.”

In the rest of the video Slunjski, who goes by the pseudonym Koko Beaute, details the structure of her ideal rendez-vous.

“You’re going to pick me up, we’re going to come to the restaurant,” she says.

“We’re going to see your table manners, we’re going to see what you order, we’re going to see [if] you hold your chopsticks correctly.

“We’re just going to… study you a bit. Okay?”

She ends her monologue: “So dinner it is,” followed by what can only be described as a smug smile.

The TikToker giggled as she drew her conclusion KokoBeaute/TikTok

Her Reddit critics are clearly not the only people to suggest Slunjski is high maintenance, however.

Addressing the condemnation in another TikTok clip, she says: “I mean, I understand that you guys say dinner is high maintenance, but that’s just like… what I’m used to, you know?”

It’s worth pointing out that she’s saying this while opening a bottle of wine in a private jet...

She captioned the clip ‘let the trolls tell me what’s high maintenance’ Koko Beaute/TikTok

In another clip, she explains who she thinks should pay for dinner if they’re ever lucky enough to secure a meeting with her.

“Where I come from, and that is Europe (Croatia), men pay for the first, second, third or whatever... like all the dates,” she says.

“And I’m not going to change my mind about this. That’s how I was brought up.”

She then stresses: “I could never be with a guy who makes me pay for my meal on the first date.”

She said she’d ‘never change her mind’ about men needing to foot the bill Koko Beaute/TikTok

And in a fourth clip, she explains how she responds to men who describe her high maintenance.

“My first reaction is, ‘Oh my god this really hurt,” she says, while pretending to cry.

“My second reaction is, ‘You’re obviously not the man for me, sir.”

She then addresses her audience, saying: “Ladies, never lower your standards for a man who cannot rise up to them.”

Any man who calls her high maintenance will be shown the door Koko Beaute/TikTok

One fellow TikToker replied cuttingly that it’s not “high maintenance” the video demonstrates.

“It’s a lack of social awareness, lack of emotional intelligence, and lastly immaturity,” he said.

Touché.