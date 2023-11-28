'Kourtney Kardashian' found in photo from 1912

One eagle-eyed fan spotted a Kourtney Kardashian lookalike in a photo taken in 1912 and people can’t believe the resemblance.

The uncanny spot was discovered by California real estate agent and Cuban singer Karina Nuvo who found Kardashian’s doppelganger in an old photograph she happened to see while getting lunch at a local supermarket.

Nuvo took a video of the picture and shared it on TikTok, captioning the post: “Was Kourtney Kardashian alive in 1912?”

In the picture, a school teacher dressed in an Edwardian-style ruffled high-neck blouse and full skirt looked exactly like the modern-day reality TV star.

It’s not the first instance of a celebrity appearing to defy time after Taylor Swift fans dubbed her a “time traveller” after a lookalike was spotted in a 1981 advert.

Nuvo also shared the post on Instagram, explaining further: “I went to grocery outlet yesterday to get some soup because I’ve been sick for three days and I see a picture of a school house from 1912 and the teacher looked like Kourtney Kardashian so I thought that was funny.”

The video has been viewed 3.7 million times on TikTok and many in the comments agreed that she is indeed Kardashian’s lookalike.

“It’s her doppelgänger for sure!” one TikToker commented.

Another wrote: “My jaw fell straight to the floor.”

Someone else joked: “She was fed up since AGES ago.”

Other people also suggested that one of the children in the photo resembles Kardashian’s 11-year-old daughter, Penelope.

“Her and Penelope from a past life,” read one comment.

