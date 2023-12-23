Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share first photos of baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have shared a series of wholesome snaps of their baby boy Rocky.

Taking to Instagram, the Poosh founder shared five snaps of the family during the run-up to Christmas.

One showed the three cuddled up, with the Blink 182 drummer hiding Rocky's face, while in another, Kourtney is seen breastfeeding her son.

A third shows Travis holding their baby boy in front of the Christmas tree, with only Rocky's tiny feet in the shot.

Alongside the post, the new mum wrote "ROCKY," with a black heart emoji.

Last month, the pair welcomed Rocky to the world – two months after Kourtney opened up about a "terrifying" surgery that saved her son's life.





It comes after Kris Jenner admitted to feeling "hurt" after finding her daughter's public baby announcement on the TV.



While the momager knew Kourtney was pregnant, she wasn't expecting her to share it to the world in the way she did.

Earlier this year, Kourtney made headlines for holding a sign reading 'Travis I'm Pregnant!' during his Los Angeles gig.

Kris said: "We'd left the TV on the night before and woke up very early in the morning to see Kourtney holding the sign. I thought I was being punked - I was like did somebody put this up? - and then I saw it was ABC News."

Khloe claimed Kris' feelings were "really hurt," but Kourtney simply said she "forgot".

"She forgot she had a family," Kris said. "That's what pregnancy brain does, it's truly wild how that happens."

