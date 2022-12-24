LadBaby have got the Christmas number one - again.

The charity band won their fifth consecutive number one by selling 65,000 copies of a cover of Band Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas, which is raising money for UK food banks and the Band Aid trust.

LadBaby, aka Mark and Roxanne Hoyle, now have more Christmas number one singles than any act in chart history as they've just beaten the Beatles with their collaboration with personal finance expert Martin Lewis.

"It's unbelievable, isn't it?" Mark told the BBC. "All we can say is thank you."

He added: "If there was anything important enough to take a record from the Beatles, it was to shine a light on 14 million people who are struggling.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"I think it's an amazing moment [and] hopefully it gets everyone talking and gets everyone supporting food banks all year."

The band are known for covering songs by changing the lyrics to make them about sausage rolls.

While they were pleased about it, not everyone rushed to congratulate them.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the news:

Ooer.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.