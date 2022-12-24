LadBaby have got the Christmas number one - again.
The charity band won their fifth consecutive number one by selling 65,000 copies of a cover of Band Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas, which is raising money for UK food banks and the Band Aid trust.
LadBaby, aka Mark and Roxanne Hoyle, now have more Christmas number one singles than any act in chart history as they've just beaten the Beatles with their collaboration with personal finance expert Martin Lewis.
"It's unbelievable, isn't it?" Mark told the BBC. "All we can say is thank you."
He added: "If there was anything important enough to take a record from the Beatles, it was to shine a light on 14 million people who are struggling.
"I think it's an amazing moment [and] hopefully it gets everyone talking and gets everyone supporting food banks all year."
The band are known for covering songs by changing the lyrics to make them about sausage rolls.
While they were pleased about it, not everyone rushed to congratulate them.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the news:
\u201cthe same people who got lad baby number one definitely voted for matt hancock on im a celeb\u201d— Alex Elmslie (@Alex Elmslie) 1671822610
\u201c5 consecutive LadBaby Christmas Number 1\u2019s is what you get as a country when you don\u2019t invest in arts and culture for over a decade.\u201d— Chris J. Allan (@Chris J. Allan) 1671817711
\u201c"LadBaby have now overtaken the Beatles as the act with the most Christmas number ones in chart history"\nWhat the fuck is wrong with people? You do realise you can give money directly to charity, right? Or do you always need a proxy grifter? 2016-2022 UK has been one long stroke\u201d— Richard Littler (@Richard Littler) 1671822731
\u201csir...... a fifth ladbaby has hit the uk charts\u201d— Stan's Account (@Stan's Account) 1671823045
\u201cAll of these have the same energy #LadBaby\u201d— \u2728 matt \u2728 (@\u2728 matt \u2728) 1671821539
\u201cHalf a decade of LadBaby Christmas number ones\u201d— Harrison Brocklehurst (@Harrison Brocklehurst) 1671817960
Ooer.
