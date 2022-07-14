Lady Gaga has hired security guards for her tour wardrobe

Lady Gaga has stepped up her security by hiring a new team especially for her priceless Versace tour costumes.

It's thought that Donatella Versace helped design one-off pieces, so not only do they need to be protected from damage, but they also shouldn't be seen before the Chromatica Ball shows.

The postponed set of 20 shows kicks off this month, and many will be surprised that Versace is the singer's brand of choice, as she recently starred in hit film, House of Gucci.

