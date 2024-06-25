Fans can't help but notice the 'chemistry' between Lana Del Rey and Quavo

Lana Del Rey hit the Boston Fenway Park stage last week after almost being cancelled due to heavy rain. Subsequently, the show was delayed to 10.30pm, forcing the star to cut her two-hour set to just under an hour.

Del Rey was joined by rapper Quavo for a debut performance of their upcoming single 'Tough' – but fans' attention soon turned to their on-stage chemistry.

Earlier this year, the pair sparked dating rumours online after being spotted together ahead of Coachella and the Met Gala. It's unclear whether the artists are romantically linked. However, it's all starting to make sense since details of a collaboration have been released.

In response to their latest performance together, one fan wrote on TikTok: "Everyone is saying this is random but Lana and Quavo have been friends for years before this. This makes so much sense and I am so happy for her."

"When my playlists meet," another joked, while a third chimed in: "I love her she’s so beautiful inside and out and I know Quavo sees that!"





@la_laurenashley Okay but they are kinda cute #lanadelrey #lanaandquavo #lanafenwayshow





Quavo also turned to his Instagram to tease 'Tough'.

In the snippet, the pair sing: "Tough like the scarf on a pair of old leather boots / Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude / Like a .38 made out of brass / Tough like the stuff in my grandpa’s glass / Life’s gonna do what it does/ Sure as the good lord’s up above / Cut like a diamond shining in the rough, tough."





The release date for the song is yet to be confirmed. The rapper first shared a glimpse into the collaboration back in May with a photo of him and Del Rey, sending fans into a whirlwind.

