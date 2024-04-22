Former porn star Lana Rhoades has stated in an interview that she would like all of the adult videos that she filmed to eventually be deleted from the internet, for good.

27-year-old became one of the biggest porn stars in the world when she began in the industry in 2019 but is essentially retired and hasn't filmed a scene since having a child in 2022.

Ever since moving away from the industry, Rhoades has been open about her mental health and for her disdain for pornography calling for it to be "banned."

During an interview in 2021 Rhoades expressed a desire to see everything she has ever filmed permanently deleted but admitted that she has no say on the issue.

Speaking on the Tap In podcast hosted by Harry Jowsey, Rhoades said: "A lot of the videos I have no rights under, otherwise I probably would have deleted them all by now."

She added: "I do. I honestly tell people, if I could go back, I would give up everything to have my dignity and respect back, and for people not to be able to see me in that way."

Rhoades, who is now the host of the 3 Girls 1 Kitchen podcast has said that despite her regrets about being a porn star it did prove to be very lucrative for her and that she is now a multi-millionaire.

That being said, despite the obvious financial benefits of being a porn star, the industry has been rocked by several high-profile cases and deaths in 2024 alone.

Emily Willis, one of the top stars currently in the industry, recently awoke from a two-month coma after suffering a reported cardiac arrest.

Unfortunately, the likes of Kagney Linn Karter and Sophia Leone weren't as lucky and have both lost their lives in the last four months, with the latter dying in an apparent home invasion.

Elsewhere, porn actor and producer Danny D is being sued by fellow cast mate Melissa Hutchison, also known as Phoenix Marie, after she was forced to deal with a 'medical emergency' that happened on the set of a film.

