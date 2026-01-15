Many viral moments emerged during the weekend’s Golden Globes ceremony – but one left viewers invested, trying to solve the case of who Leonardo DiCaprio was speaking to during that meme moment.

During one of the breaks, the 51-year-old was spotted in a lively exchange, gesturing, leaning in, laughing and mouthing words with an energy rarely seen from the usually reserved actor.

Lip readers and viewers alike attempted to decode what the actor was saying, with some suggesting it was a conversation about K-pop.

Many speculated he said: "'I was watching you with the K-pop thing... You were like, 'Who's that? Is that... oh, K-pop?'"

But the question on everyone’s lips remained: who was he talking to?

Well, now, the mystery has been solved.

Teyana Taylor, who won the Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award, confessed DiCaprio "was talking to me".

"And the crazy part about it is, I’m so blacked out from that day, that I want to say we may have been talking about KPop Demon Hunters," she shared with Access Hollywood. "Because I was so happy when they won, because my kids love KPop Demon Hunters. So, I was over there just jamming, and I think he just caught me jamming and we started talking about it."





@accesshollywood The mystery has been solved! We now know who Leonardo DiCaprio was talking to during his viral #GoldenGlobes moment! #awardseason





Taylor went on: "But I just don’t remember what he was saying, I don’t even think I really heard what he was saying. I was probably just laughing and kiki-ing back and had no clue back and had no clue what he’s saying."

She also joked she "went right with the lip-reading lady" too – like most of the internet.

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.