Porn star's penis is transformed after 'horrific' on-set injury

Australian pornstar Liam Ellis opened up about an unfortunate injury he suffered while shooting a scene earlier this month.

Ellis, 34, told The West Australianthat he’s going to be out of commission for the next month or two because he had to undergo surgery for a penile fracture.

The adult entertainment star said he was filming a scene in early February when things got too intense.

Although the details were sparred, it seems Ellis may have been a bit too enthusiastic with himself as he noticed something off.

“I didn’t think anything of it at the time but a while later it turned completely black,” Ellis told The West Australian.

“I did some googling and it was pretty obvious I had something called a penile fracture.”

After his surgery, Ellis has to be very careful about what he does to ensure he has a smooth recovery.

“I can’t do anything,” Ellis said. “If I get an erection I am in real trouble so I have been prescribed pseudoephedrine to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

While the injury would be unfortunate for any person, it has caused particular setbacks for Ellis as he earns a living through his pornography work.

The Perth resident became known in the adult entertainment industry after filming with reality TV star Hayley Vernon from Married at First Sight.

“The best thing about being a performer is being able to meet and shoot with all types of girls from around the country,” Ellis said. “I really love acting and seeing a script come to life.”

Apparently, the adult entertainment industry is more dangerous than people think. Earlier this month, Angela White was hospitalised after her appendix burst while filming.

