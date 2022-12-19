With 64 games and 172 goals at World Cup Qatar 2022, Lionel Messi walked up to the podium at Lusail Stadium to hold the trophy in his hands, something that evaded him in his career.

But despite the incredible win against France in a 3-3 draw by way of penalty kicks, something else has garnered a lot of traction from the moment - Messi’s Instagram post from the day.

It gained so much buzz that the post is even on course to beat out the “World Record Egg”( 56.2 million likes) for the most-liked Instagram post ever, making it to the top 10.

In less than 24 hours, Messi’s post received over 44 million likes.

The post contains a carousel of images of the Argentinian captain lifting the trophy up above his head in one shot and kissing the top of the trophy in another.

It also shows Messi alongside his teammates, shouting with joy over Argentina prevailing for the first time since 1986.

News of Messi’s photo gaining the likes it did also made its way to Twitter, with many people calling him a “king” and an exceptional footballer.

One person wrote: “The whole world waited for the king to lift his ultimate trophy.”

“I said it yesterday that the picture will be the most liked image on IG,” another added.

Someone else poked fun at Cristiano Renaldo (Messi’s long-term rival), who is the most followed person on the platform at 519 million followers.

“ Do you know how much Instagram means to Ronaldo?! This is gonna send him over the edge,” they wrote.

Ronaldo hasn’t publicly congratulated Messi or Argentina’s success as of yet.

Elsewhere, Messi’s Instagram post also topped Ronaldo’s who previously had second and third place with separate posts.

One of those posts included the two footballers playing Chess in a Louis Vuitton ad before World Cup.

