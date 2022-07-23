There’s been another strange turn in Liz Truss’s leadership bid, after a bizarre tweet about pork belly resurfaced online.

A post from 2010 has been dug out by social media users which sees the Foreign Secretary discussing “pigging out” at a butchers called Sargeant’s.

The tweet reads: “Just been pigging out on pork belly from Sargeant's, where the meat is slaughtered on the premises. Makes a huge difference.”

We’ll take your work for it Liz...

The tweet was posted when Truss was 34, and it came just a few months before she was made MP for South West Norfolk in the 2010 general election.

Weirdly, it’s not the only time the politician has talked with glee about pork in her political career either.

Back during the 2014 Conservative Party Conference when she was secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs, Truss told Conservative Party members: “In December, I’ll be in Beijing, opening up new pork markets.”

She seemed pretty happy about it too, beaming at the audience and leaving an awkward pause.

In recent times Truss has become the bookies’ favourite to take over as next Tory leader – despite the fact her campaign has been littered with gaffes so far.

She didn’t prove to be a hit among young students during a recent school visit, which was as awkward as it possibly could have been.

Truss also managed to get lost during her own press conference just seconds after announcing her intentions to run in the Conservative leadership race, before revealing a campaign slogan with a huge typo in it.