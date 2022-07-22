Liz Truss might be the bookies’ favourite to take over as next Tory leader, but she didn’t prove to be a hit among young students during a recent school visit.

The Foreign Secretary’s latest photo op went about as badly as it possibly could have done after meeting with children in Peterborough.

After sitting down with them, she asked one child his name.

It wasn’t long before the same child summed up the mood by saying: “This is so awkward.”

Soon, another child asked Truss where Boris Johnson was – and another said that “they hate him”.

“Boris is back in Number 10 Downing Street,” Truss explained.

“Have they kicked him out yet?” another child asked, before saying: “Do me a favour, when you become Prime Minister – evict him.”

Honestly, whoever does the booking for Question Time, you’d be missing a trick if you didn’t book these kids for next week’s episode.

The meeting went about as badly as it could have done Sky News

It’s just another successful public appearance from Truss, who is looking more likely to be the next PM…

Her leadership bid has been littered with gaffes and awkward moments, and this is just the latest.

Truss managed to get lost during her own press conference just seconds after announcing her intentions to run in the Conservative leadership race, before revealed a campaign slogan with a huge typo in it.

Now, members of the Conservative party are currently voting for either Truss or Rishi Sunak to take over after Boris Johnson dramatically resigned a couple of short weeks ago.

The result will be announced on 5 September and the bookies’ favourite is currently Truss.