American TikToker apologises for calling Orange Order march an "Irish parade"

An American TikToker has apologised after calling an Orange Order march an “Irish parade” in a viral clip.

@LizWizdom went viral across social media after posting a video of herself sitting in a car while an orange order parade played music while walking by.

It seems the American tourist didn’t have a clue about the deep-seated political history and filmed herself happily bopping along to the music while wearing a tricolour bracelet on her wrist.

The unfortunate TikToker wouldn’t be the first to be ignorant about Ireland’s complex political history after the singer Charli XCX performed the Irish band B*Witched’s classic 1998 hit ‘ C'est La Vie’ while flanked by backing dancers wearing Union Jack dresses.

In text overlaying the clip, @LizWizdom wrote: “When you’re just trying to take a shortcut on your Ireland road trip but you end up in the middle of an Irish parade.”

But it didn’t take long for people to point out her mistake, however innocent it was.

@lizwizdom Can someone please tell me what kept me stuck here for 45 mins 🇮🇪

One person commented: “Potentially the funniest video I’ve ever seen.”

Another said: “She’s going to be horrified she reacted like this when she finds out.”

“Haha her vibing away to the orange order with a tricolour on her wrist,” wrote someone else.

She posted a follow-up clip, explaining she had no idea it was a “controversial thing”. The TikToker added that she was in the country to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and was travelling around Ireland.

@lizwizdom Replying to @Aidan Scott I just started watching Derry Girls in my defense

“Sorry about that. I’m going to do some Googling, some research, some learning. Thank you for everyone in the comments keeping me educated, keeping me young. Sorry,” she ended the clip.

In another clip, she revealed she was watching Derry Girls to learn more about the history.

@lizwizdom Replying to @moon emoji why is this scene exactly what happened to me #derrygirls





How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.