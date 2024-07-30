Logan Paul responds to Bradley Martyn's 'steroids' accusations

Logan Paul has issued a warning to Bradley Martyn over his “steroids” accusation and offered up a rematch.

YouTuber-turned-fighter Paul has become a familiar face in the fighting scene, taking part in WWE matches and being slated to fight legendary boxer Mike Tyson until the bout was postponed on medical advice.

Back in June, Paul and the bodybuilding influencer Bradley Martyn settled a long-held feud with an MMA fight held behind closed doors at Martyn’s gym, Zoo Culture.

Following the match that Paul won, Martyn suggested he was using steroids, speculating, “I wonder what Logan’s stack is”, during an appearance on the Mommy & Daddy Talk podcast .

It didn’t take long for Paul to respond to the comments, as he made his thoughts known on a Mike Majlak Night Shift vlog, warning Martyn to keep his mouth shut.

“There’s no situation, bro!” Paul said. “Yo, Brad, shut the f*** up, bro! You know you got your a** beat, and I’ll do it again – shorter, this time!”

Logan Paul Confronts Bradley Martyn For A Rematch | The Night Shift youtu.be

When it was suggested to him that he’s never actually denied taking steroids, Paul replied: “Yes I have, and I’ll deny it right now before Bradley wants to fight next time.”

Paul has previously said he would be interested in an official fight with Martyn if he was willing to train and put in the work.

“I’m telling you, I might have an offer for you,” Paul said after their fight in June. “If you train for real, maybe. But I might have an offer for you for an actual MMA fight.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings