Singer Loomis issues apology after 'messing up' national anthem during live broadcast

Singer Loomis took to social media to apologise for "messing up" after she swore during her live performance of the US national anthem.

Her botched rendition of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at the Free & Equal Presidential Debate between third-party candidates on Wednesday was broadcast live on TV station C-SPAN and ended up going viral.

In the clip, Loomis was in the middle of singing the song when her voice cracked. She then asked if she could start the song over again after she "f***ed it up" and was seemingly aware she was live on air.

Taking to Instagram, she wanted to "address all the craziness" where she apologised for her "mishap" and took "full responsibility" for her part.

“First off, I would like to apologize to the Free and Equal political team for this mishap, and from the bottom of my heart, I wanted to apologize,” Loomis began.

“And I’m so sorry, I didn’t mean to mess up the national anthem, and I wanted to thank you guys for giving me a chance and believing in me.”

She continued: "This has been something I've been scared of since I was a little girl, I was scared I was going to fail, and then I did, and the world’s seen it.

“So I just wanted anybody out there who’s seen, that you can change anything negative into something positive.”

At the end, Loomis thanked her supporters and joked: "Don't never f**k up... I mean don't ever f**k down, f**k up".

In the caption she further detailed what happened before her now-viral performance: “I was a little late there and didn’t have a clear cue, which left me flustered when we went live.

“I know it wasn’t my best, and I’m truly sorry if it didn’t hit the mark. I take full responsibility on my part and ask that you don’t use this incident to reflect on the artist I am and trying to be.”

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity and all the love and support I’ve received. I’m taking this as a lesson learned, and I can’t wait to come back even stronger,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, the singer isn't the only one to go viral for her off-key performance of the national anthem as Fergie's jazzy rendition at an NBA All-Star game in 2018 gained the internet's attention, along with Ingrid Andress's cover at a baseball game earlier this year.

Perhaps this isn't the last time we'll hear Loomis cover the US national anthem as she has been offered a do-over by Good Morning America - only time will tell if she accepts...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.