People think this US national anthem rendition might be worse than Fergie's

American singer Ingrid Andress performed the national anthem of the United States at a baseball game and viewers think it could be even worse than Fergie’s.

In 2018, former Black Eyed Peas member Fergie infamously sang the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game and it’s fair to say the singer’s sultry, jazzy spin didn’t quite come off. It quickly went viral and has become known as one of the worst renditions people have ever heard.

Since then, other questionable renditions have drawn comparisons and now people think it’s finally been topped after country singer songwriter Ingrid Andress performed an a cappella version prior to the Home Run Derby baseball event in Arlington, Texas on Monday (15 July)

Clips quickly went viral online and appeared to show Andress struggling to hit some of the tricky higher notes and a baseball player trying to hold back laughter.

One video was shared with the caption, “Fergie can finally rest”, as people noted similarities between their two admittedly unfortunate performances.

Someone joked: “Fergie seeing Ingrid Andress dethrone her for worst National Anthem performance.”

Another wrote: “Fergie: I’m gonna have the most memorable All Star National Anthem Performance of all time. Ingrid Andress:”

And the memes kept coming.

One person credited the performance for uniting Americans in rare agreement.

They argued: “Just when I thought nothing could unite this country, America comes together to dunk on — and I say this as politely and objectively as possible — the worst national anthem performance of all time.”

