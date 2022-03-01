Lorraine Kelly roasted former health secretary Matt Hancock, likening the MP to a “pound shop Milk Tray man”.

She made the comments following Hancock’s appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast in which he spoke of his career and his affair with aide Gina Colangelo.

The ITV presenter remarked: “That is Matt Hancock, remember him? The former health secretary talking to Dragon's Den star Steven Bartlett about his resignation last year.”

Commenting on the turtleneck Hancock can’t seem to part with, Kelly continued: “I don't what he's come as, he looks like a bond villain or a pound shop Milk Tray man maybe?

She continued: “You remember, he was caught on CCTV groping his advisor. His new partner Gina was also spotted at the recording of that podcast.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“So they fell in love? But lots of people who fell in love with each other weren't able to see each other during that time, were they?”

The Milk Tray man comment is in reference to a long-running series of adverts from chocolatier Cadbury.

The ads featured a Bond-like handsome adventurer who would be seen performing dangerous stunts in order to deliver a Milk Tray to their romantic interest.

In one advert from the 1980s, the Milk Tray man takes his chances against a shark, whereas in another from 1969 the stuntman clambers along the top of a moving train.

Social media thoroughly enjoyed Kelly’s comments, with writer Rachel Hawkins remarking: “Lorraine Kelly calling Matt Hancock ‘a poundshop Milk Tray man’ on live telly deserves a BAFTA.”

Another joked: “Milk Tray sales plunge 10,000% after a roll neck jumper-wearing Matt Hancock does a totally vom-inducing ‘love’ interview.”

“I am LIVING for #Lorraine’s savage take down of Matt Hancock. ‘Pound shop milk tray man’,” another quipped.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.