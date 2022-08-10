The Conversation (0)
x
30
MTV
Following its viral TikTok success, Louis Theroux has dropped the official music video for 'Jiggle Jiggle' featuring Amelia Dimoldenberg, and Jason Derulo.
Electronic duo Duke & Jones remixed the rap, which originally featured on a Weird Weekends episode, and was then revived during a Chicken Shop Date interview with Dimoldenberg.
In the video, the pair head to a McDonald's where they order 500 chicken nuggets and drive off without paying, before cracking open a bottle of red wine in a chicken shop to eat them.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Top 100
Unsealed Depp v Heard legal documents reveal new details about case
Aug 03, 2022
Aug 01, 2022
Photo evidence of Trump's notes in toilet and the Twitter reaction is great
Aug 08, 2022
Aug 08, 2022
Ian Wright's perfect reply to Alan Sugar who mocked Arsenal's pink kit
Aug 08, 2022
Aug 08, 2022
Katy Perry apologises to Kim K as filter says Pete Davidson is her 'lover'
Aug 05, 2022
Aug 05, 2022