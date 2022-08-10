30
Louis Theroux releases 'Jiggle Jiggle' music video
MTV

Following its viral TikTok success, Louis Theroux has dropped the official music video for 'Jiggle Jiggle' featuring Amelia Dimoldenberg, and Jason Derulo.

Electronic duo Duke & Jones remixed the rap, which originally featured on a Weird Weekends episode, and was then revived during a Chicken Shop Date interview with Dimoldenberg.

In the video, the pair head to a McDonald's where they order 500 chicken nuggets and drive off without paying, before cracking open a bottle of red wine in a chicken shop to eat them.

