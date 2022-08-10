Following its viral TikTok success, Louis Theroux has dropped the official music video for 'Jiggle Jiggle' featuring Amelia Dimoldenberg, and Jason Derulo.

Electronic duo Duke & Jones remixed the rap, which originally featured on a Weird Weekends episode, and was then revived during a Chicken Shop Date interview with Dimoldenberg.

In the video, the pair head to a McDonald's where they order 500 chicken nuggets and drive off without paying, before cracking open a bottle of red wine in a chicken shop to eat them.

