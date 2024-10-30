American flyers 'kicked off flight over MAGA hat brawl'

A pair of American flyers aboard a British Airways flight were reportedly removed at Heathrow Airport following a fight over a Make America Great Again (MAGA) cap.

A woman sporting the Donald Trump-associated hat on the flight was asked by a fellow passenger to remove it.

Before long, the interaction on the flight bound for Austin, Texas, resorted to a fight, according to The Sun.

A Heathrow source told the outlet: "With the US Presidential election so close, tensions are sky high.

"Airline crew could not run the risk of a full-scale punch-up at 30,000ft.

"BA officials cannot recall a flight being delayed before due to a passenger’s baseball cap.

"It was extraordinary."

A British Airways spokesperson apologised for the delay "and got them on the way as quickly as possible."

iStock

Tensions are high in the run-up to the 5 November US election with Trump and Kamala Harris appearing on various podcasts, TV shows and rallies.

Recently, podcaster Joe Rogan sat down with Trump for three hours straight. The pair discussed Trump's "biggest mistake" as president, peddling debunked 2020 election fraud claims and even giving his verdict on whether there is extraterrestrial life out there.

Rogan was quizzed by viewers as to why he hadn't interviewed Harris.

According to the podcast host, the Harris campaign offered him interview time, but there were some conditions including him travelling to her and only having an hour.

"Also, for the record the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast. They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour," the podcaster explained.

He continued: "I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen."

Indy100 reached out to British Airways for comment

