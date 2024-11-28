Kai Cenat expresses anger at Magician Max over hanging prank during his stream

Kai Cenat is not happy with Magician Max after he pulled a dangerous prank during his livestream subathon which could have potentially caused serious injury and put him at risk of getting a Twitch ban.

The 22-year-old Twitch streamer was nearing the end of his month-long subathon (otherwise known as "Mafiathon 2") and throughout November he had special guests such as Snoop Dogg, Miranda Cosgrove and Sexxy Red join his stream.

During Wednesday's (November 27) livestream, Cenat was joined by his friends and Max at a basketball court but seemingly didn't know of the prank that Max had in store.

To begin with, Max stood on scaffolding with three rope nooses tied behind him. The three ropes were tied to a ripcord placed in front of Kai. Max then looped one cord around his neck and gave Cenat the choice to pull one of the different-coloured chords.

When giving the content creator the options, Max told him he “knows he’ll make the right choice".

Cenat then chose to pull the red chord, causing Max to be lifted into the air for a few moments and then the rope fell again, and Cenat immediately responded by telling his friends and crew to “put the camera down”.

Once the camera was turned back on, Cenat appeared distressed as he was asked by a member of Max’s team to stay in order to get someone to detach the rope from Max’s neck.

“I could get banned,” Cenat said. “Is he good? I’ll stay here.”

When Cenat returned to his usual streaming setup, he was informed of a YouTube video Max had made where he explained it was all pre-conceived and everything went to plan.

Upset by this information, Cenat could be seen attempting to call Max to find out more and informed his viewers that he was not aware of the stunt Max had planned and the only detail he was given was that it would "break the internet".

Cenat later returned to the stream where he claimed he was not aware of the stunt Magician Max had planned Twitch

“Max told my team that he was doing a whole other thing at the end, it was nothing related to that. Then he did that," he said.

Despite trying to reach out, Max rejected all of Cenat's calls and didn't return to the stream - but he allegedly sent Cenat a text which read "Let the story be what it is".

Since all of this happened, people on social media have been divided on who is to blame for the incident where some people say the responsibility lies with Cenat as it is his livestream, while others have defended Cenat saying he was unaware of the stunt.

One person wrote: "Magic Max needs to be banned, stop blaming Kai Cenat!!"

"What was the plan here? Prank or not the guy still has a rope around his neck which is just crazy that Kai’s team would even approve of anything like this in the first place. There’s no ‘magic’ or ‘prank’ that should involve a rope around someone’s neck. That’s just a line you don’t cross," another person said.

Someone else added: "Personally if I see a rope around someone's neck and they ask me to pull a lever, I'm asking questions."

"What happened was not Kai Cenat's fault. He had no idea what Max had planned. His team got told something totally different was going to happen," a fourth person commented.

So could Cenat be banned from Twitch?

Well, according to the live-streaming platform's community guidelines, it says: "We want to foster a community that supports and sustains streamers’ ability to express themselves, and provides a welcoming and entertaining environment for viewers, free of illegal, harmful, and negative interactions."

"When we talk about harm, we mean actions that lead to physical, emotional, social or financial damage or loss to our users or to society."

It added anyone who has violated its community guidelines may result in Twitch taking action which can include "removal of content, removal of monetization tools, a warning, and/or suspension of their account”.

It comes after Kai Cenat recently said he wants Elon Musk to help him become the first streamer in space.

indy100 has contacted Twitch for comment.

