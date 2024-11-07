Amouranth thinks Twitch controversies will affect when she retires

Amouranth, an adult streamer and OnlyFans model whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, has said Twitch controversies could affect when she feels she is able to retire.

During a US election 2024 stream on November 5, Amouranth was asked about her goals of owning a ranch and using her money to open an animal sanctuary, reports Dexerto.

She's previously said she plans to retire when her passive income gets bigger than her active income or if her investments start to return a lot more money than her active work, such as streaming.

Amouranth said she doesn't have a specific figure in mind and right now, she's "taking advantage of the opportunity while it's still here".

"We've seen a lot of moves happen in social media lately," she said.

"Who knows what’s going to happen in the next five years in the digital space. All the advertiser-type stuff, blowback to Twitch, et cetera."

She seemingly pointed to Twitch being involved in a number of controversies at the moment, including being at the centre of an alleged antisemitism storm and facing a backlash from VTubers about nudity guidelines, and is concerned about the streaming site's future.

Amouranth has a number of business ventures - as well as streaming and posting content on OnlyFans, she has debuted an AI that allows users to create their own fantasy content, has purchased a number of gas stations, has launched her own beer and most recently became a co-owner of esports team Wildcard Gaming.

She recently claimed Kanye West wanted to hook up with her after appearing on an episode of the Pillow Talk podcast but Ye and his wife Bianca Censori were spotted together soon after the allegations were made loved up and enjoying a shopping trip in Tokyo, Japan

