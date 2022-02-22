A 68-year old fisherman claimed he was warned about Covid and WW3 after being abducted by aliens 50 years ago.

Calvin Parker said he kept his "visions" to himself but now fears they are becoming a reality, prompting him to share them with the world, according to the Mirror. "My time here on earth is almost over," he said. "I would not want to leave here knowing there could be something I could do to help someone."

Recalling his alleged experience, Parker revealed a UFO landed the banks of a river in Pascagoula, Mississippi, while he was fishing with a friend. He claimed to have been shown horrific events during this 1972 encounter.

Calling Covid the "plague", Parker said, "it was caused by mankind."

"This plague will kill millions, cause food shortages and people will fight and steal other people things just to survive," he said.



"This is already going on, but it will get worse, family against family friend against friend.

"There will be a time when it will be impossible to trust anyone."

Parker then shared his vision of World War 3 in light of the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. He claimed that water supplies would be cut off along with "food shortages, and toxic land so bad no more crops would crow after the war."

"I don't know if it's a nuclear war or not, but it puts nation against nation," Parker said. "There will not be a nation on Earth that is not touched by this war."

He disclaimed: "I didn't come up with this on my own. This was not a figment of my imagination. This is what I saw, or should I say, was shown during my abduction experience.



"I truly hope that these future 'visions' do not come true."

Parker underwent regressive hypnosis with the world's top alien abduction researcher Budd Hopkins to unravel memories from his alleged abduction. He said a female alien scratched his eyes with her fingernails and strangled him after shoving her finger up his nose.

During the taped hypnosis session, Parker said: "She's evil, she's really evil, I can see destruction, I'm able to see things that I've never seen before."



Parker described his "near-death experience" as "the best feeling [he has] ever had in [his] life." He claimed to have seen angels when "his soul left his body" before landing back into his physical form.

He concluded: "This was when my blood was drained out of me and then replaced with what I still don't know. Then things were shown to me, Things from the past, present and future.

"I guess one could call it a curse. Ever since then, I have had major health problems, but slowly I have overcome most of them.

"Maybe I was handed a curse, or it could be a way to help save our planet or mankind. But it scares the hell out of me not for me but for the future of all of us."

