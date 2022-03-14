It all went down on a typical coffee run day.

A self-proclaimed homeless male model from Florida, was arrested after he was caught masturbating in front of people in a Starbucks in Miami Beach.

Blake Reign, the man in question, was allegedly spotted by several witnesses performing the act at the Starbucks on Collins Avenue and 29th Street at around 9:30am on Friday.

According to a report from Local10 News, a witness named Alyssa DiMaria said she was at the coffee shop and used her phone to record him.

"Get the f*** out! It's disgusting!" she yelled at him in a video obtained by the outlet.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Reign, could be seen wearing a white t-shirt, underpants, and white socks, while unapologetically pleasuring himself in front of an American flag in the shop - all while looking at the customers.

DiMaria told Local10 that Reign did it for around 10 minutes before officers arrived on the scene. And at that moment, the arrest report said that Reign ran away.

Reign allegedly didn't want to comply with the officers' orders so they shot him with a dart-firing stun gun.

That's when he got to the yanking again – although this time, we mean pulling the darts out of of his body and taking off again.

In the strange chase, police shot Reign around eight times before they were finally able to subdue him.

The report further said they used "closed fist distraction blows" and kicked him in the lower back area.

One of the officers present was also injured after falling during the foot chase.

Miami Fire Rescue staff took Reign to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

He was charged with disorderly conduct in an establishment, resisting an officer without violence and lewd and lascivious behaviour.

Reign is at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Sunday, Local10 noted.

In a statement provided to the outlet, Starbucks said: "Once alerted to the customer's behaviour our partners took action, and local authorities were immediately called. We want our stores to be a welcoming environment. and our partners are empowered to address any behavior that doesn't meet our third place policy."

Reign's bond has been set at $700.

This wouldn't be the only time someone got caught in the self-fulfilling act.

A robber broke into a house and was caught on the CCTV footage watching pornography and masturbating.

Oh goodness, gracious.

Indy100 reached out to Starbucks and Miami-Dade police for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.