A woman in the US who changed her location to the UK on her dating app to hear "sexy British" voices didn't exactly get what she bargained for... but in the best way.

TikTok user @teamfreebritney who is based in New York City moved her dating location across the pond to the UK's capital London where she came across a man named Harry's profile.

"Changing your Hinge location to London so you can hear the sexy British voice prompts," she wrote in on-screen text while filming herself covering her face before revealing the profile she came across.

The 27-year-old from London used the app's voice prompt feature to demonstrate his "best celebrity impression," and it certainly did not disappoint.

Kersh decided to do his impression of Will Smith hitting Chris Rock at this year's Academy Awards - but added a comical twist by speaking in the voice of Muppets favourite Kermit the Frog.

"Ok here's what it would sound like if Kermit the Frog had slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars instead of Will Smith," he said at the beginning before channelling Kermit and said in the frog's voice: "Keep Miss Piggy's name out of your f***ing mouth."

Thorough entertained by the unique impression, @teamfreebritney felt that it was too good not to share with the internet and posted Kersh's prompt to TikTok where it quickly went viral.





@teamfreebritney a sucker for accents 🤤 #london #dating #hingevoicememo #designedtobedeleted

Since posting the memorable impression, the video has received 2.1m views, 418,000 likes, and along with over a thousand comments from people

One person said: "This is actually so funny omg

"Soulmate found," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Actual genius here."

"...I want this man... and I HAVE to have him," a fourth person replied.

Thanks to the viral power of the post, Kersh ended up stumbling across his celebrity impression and commented: "This is ME hi," which received over 16,000 likes.

Kersh appeared to find the viral reaction amusing as he posted to Twitter: "Apparently my Hinge profile is currently going viral on TikTok thanks to my spectacular impression skills."

Talking to The Mirror about the recent attention he's received (which has even included marriage proposals in the comments section) Kersh described it all as "flattering."

"I'm finding [going viral] funny! I put it on the profile to get some laughs and I'm glad it's having the intended effect," he added.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.