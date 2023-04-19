Man furious at Bud Light gets arrested for destroying beer in Walmart

A man has been caught destroying cans of beer inside a Walmart store amid the ongoing backlash with Bud Light - however there was one small detail he got wrong.

The controversy all started when the beer company partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, prompting outrage from conservatives calling on people to boycott Bud Light and parent company Anheuser-Busch.



In the viral TikTok filmed by Chandler Davidson (@chandlerdavidson24), the unnamed man can be seen chucking cases of beer on the ground.

Though it was actually cans of Busch Light beers the guy was destroying, rather than Bud Light.

"I guess he didnt like the new buschlight cans," the TikToker joked.

As Chandler filmed what was happening, he was spotted by the man who proceed to launch a can in his direction.





Meanwhile, other shoppers looked on at the scene in shock and confusion.

The video concluded with the man being taken away in handcuffs by the police.

Since Chandler posted the video, it's received 304,000 views, as thousands of people left comments sharing their thoughts.

One person said: "“THIS’LL SHOW THEM!” - guy who has to pay to replace all that damaged product."

"He looked pretty tired at the end, you should have offered him a refreshing bud light," another person joked.

Someone else added: "Does he not realize they’re going to make him pay for all of that thus contributing to the sales of the company he doesn’t like?"

"He just bought a lot of Busch light," a fourth person commented.

Elsewhere, Donald Trump Jr has called for an end to the right-wing boycott of Bud Light.

