A video of a man throwing a rubbish bin at marchers on a Twelfth of July parade is going viral, sparking reaction online.

For the first time in two years, Northern Ireland is hosting full Twelfth of July parades in celebration of the Battle of the Boyne victory, which marks the success of Protestant King William of Orange over Catholic King James II.

Due to Covid-19, the parades were canceled or hosted on a much smaller scale but on Tuesday, 18 processions were held across Northern Ireland, returning to the annual celebration.

But the parades were seemingly not missed by some as they can create a highly charged atmosphere in some parts of Northern Ireland.

In the video, posted by 'Aoife' on Twitter, as a marching band walks down a street, a man emerges from his home only to pick up a wheelie bin and throw it at the people marching.

The man was flying an Irish flag on his home.

Immediately the marchers scurried to confront the man in his home by smashing windows in and throwing the other rubbish bins. Police quickly broke up the quarrel.

Due to the nature of the parades, more than a third Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) were on duty.

The video quickly went viral being viewed over a million times and sparking debate online from some people who understood the man's anger while others thought it to be unnecessary.

Other Twitter users made jokes of the situation.

"Battle of the Wheelie Boyne," one person tweeted.

"The way he yeeted his bin", another person wrote.

