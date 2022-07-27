Mark Zuckerberg and Neil deGrasse Tyson teamed up to explore the images of deep space from the James Webb Space Telescope through the Metaverse and people found it cringey.

On Tuesday, astrophysicist Tyson joined Zuckerberg in the virtual reality to speak about the images released two weeks ago by NASA. Through a plugin, users can see the images using a VR headset and zoom in to view the spectacular detail.

In a short video posted to Zuckerberg's Facebook, Tyson and Zuckerberg explored the images as Tyson described each one.

However, people couldn't help but notice how weird the encounter was in virtual reality as the two's low quality characters discussed space.

"I love how they keep pumping billions into it and this s*** still looks like those Taiwanese news animations from fifteen years ago," Ali wrote on Twitter.

"Good lord this looks bad, why is it only waist up? For a guy who likes selling user data for a tidy profit he really doesn't like spending that money," a Twitter user wrote.

"It never ceases to amaze me that with all the stuff you can do in VR, the best that Meta's marketing team can come up with is "you can look at really high res images", a person tweeted.

Meta introduced the world to its own metaverse in 2019, shortly before changing their name from Facebook to Meta, and since then has been subject to criticism about it.

Meta has used its virtual reality system to conduct interviews with celebrities but they have been met with poor reviews.

In Zuckerberg's interview with Tyson, many noted how awkward the exchanges between the two were as they tried to have their avatars interact with one another.

