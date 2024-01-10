Tributes come pouring in after MatPat announces retirement from YouTube

Matthew "MatPat" Patrick, host of YouTube channel The Game Theorists, announced on January 9 that he would be stepping away from the channel and handing it over to current staff members.

The announcement came as a shock to many fans and YouTubers alike.

Patrick had been creating content for The Game Theorists for more than 13 years, as well as branching out into other topics such as film, food, and style.

But since his announcement in a YouTube video titled 'Goodbye Internet' - which has hit more than 9 million views in less than 24 hours - tributes from those in the industry and community have been pouring in.

YouTuber Joey Graceffa left a comment under the video, which read: "Matt you have been such a leader in the space. Going to miss you on here Sir. Thank you for inspiring so many of us."

Streamer CouRage wrote: "One of the greatest to ever do it! Congratulations on an incredible journey! The best is yet to come for you and your family!"

Bijuu Mike, a YouTuber who featured on the Game Theory channel said: "Without a doubt you have left your mark on YouTube and made this place special... I'm thankful I at least got to be a part of a few videos even if it was very small part."

NickTGuy, a YouTuber with over a million subscribers, wrote "thank you Matt and Steph for being part of our childhood". Steph refers to Patrick's wife and business collaborator who featured heavily on the channel in previous years.

Over on Twitter/X, content creator Quackity wrote "please delete the vide and say it was a joke please please please please".

Even the official YouTube Gaming account wrote: "It's been an honour."

YouTuber and Twitch streamer TommyInnit called Patrick "an absolute f***ing king".

YouTuber and collaborator Jacksepticeye took to Twitter to write a message for Patrick, saying: "MatPat has done so much for YouTube and YouTubers over the years! Hard to believe he won't be around like always anymore. Thanks for everything Mat! Can't wait to see what you do next."

The thousands of messages pouring in since the announcement goes to show the impact Patrick had in the online space. Even his 'co-workers' and collaborators admired him as fans. Patrick shared that his final video on the channel will be uploaded March 9.

