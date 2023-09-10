YouTuber Max Fosh used an Uno reverse card in the Sidemen charity match

YouTube prankster Max Fosh became an instant viral hit on Saturday when he used an Uno reversal card after receiving a booking during the Sidemen charity match.

Fosh, who did score a very good goal in the sold out game at West Ham's London Stadium between Sidemen FC and the YouTube All-Stars, saw yellow on 78 minutes for a brash challenge on Simon 'Miniminter' Minter.

After former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg showed Fosh the yellow card the prepared YouTuber turned the tables on the official and showed the official a green Uno reverse card, which effectively switched the decision.

Does this mean that Clattenburg is the first referee to ever receive a yellow card?

Regardless of whether the Uno card actually stood or not Fosh's well-timed moment soon went viral with many on X/Twitter applauding the joke.









Fosh also posted the moment telling Clattenburg to "respect the meme."

The match itself ended 8-5 to the Sidemen and drew 60,000 fans to the London Stadium and raised more than £2 million for charity.

The stream of the match also smashed YouTube records. According to MrBeast, who played in the match, at one point had 2,700,000 concurrent viewers making it the most viewed live sporting event in YouTube history, as per Dexterto.

