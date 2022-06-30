A viral TikTok captured the moment a stunned Megan Fox, 36, realised her fiancee Machine Gun Kelly, 32, was bleeding during an afterparty performance.

Posted by Katie (@kittylever), the footage shows the actress raising a hand to her mouth before touching MGK's back.

"Megan's fox's face when she realized Machine Gun Kelly was bleeding during his performance at catch nyc [sic]," the text overlay read.



The sight comes after a chaotic night out on Tuesday, which saw the American musician smash a champagne flute over his head. During a performance, he yelled, "I don't give a s**t", before shattering the glass.

Photos from the night show the pair leaving the New York venue with MGK covered in blood and a small cut above his eye. MGK took to Instagram Stories the following day with a video captioned "Good morning."

He pulled back his hair to reveal the injury and said: "Oh s**t, gross."

@kittylever she was so stressedddd. he literally cracked his head open with a champagne glass on purpose it was crazy





The TikTok has since racked up over 11.8 million views and thousands of comments humouring the pair's blood fetish.

"I don’t know if she looked concern or hungry," one joked, while another reiterated: "Surprised she didn’t take it right from the tap."



A third compared the scene to vampire filmTwilight, saying: "She’s like Edward when Bella first walks in class."



While one TikToker concluded: "She was like 'not my dessert going to waste'".

Fox previously opened up about the blood-drinking rituals between the couple. She said they initially shared the hobby to mark their engagement back in January.

"I guess to drink each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other's blood," she told Glamour UK.

"It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

She added: "When I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’

"He’s [Machine Gun Kelly] much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, 'Take my soul.'"

