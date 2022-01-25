A man in the Limestone County of Alabama was accused of keeping a squirrel dosed up with methamphetamine to attack people.

On Monday, Mickey Joel Paulk’s trial was supposed to begin, but according to court documents, it won’t be continued until February 28.

Paulk, who was arrested in June 2019, faced charges for having a wild animal, stolen property, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Court records also indicate that he will meet other charges later on.

He was arrested on December 23, 2021, on charges of chemical endangerment of a child, trafficking methamphetamine, and other drug and weapons crimes.

Paulk was charged with chemical endangerment in June 2021 and drug trafficking in January 2021, as stated in documents.

In a report from Alabama Local News, a search began for Paulk on June 18, 2019, when a drug bust discovered meth, ammunition, and body armor.

Authorities were told that Paulk administered the meth to the animal to make it aggressive before they executed a search warrant. They further stated that the squirrel was returned to a wooded area.

“There was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth,” said the office of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely in a statement following the bust.

The squirrel then became an internet sensation once the story came to the forefront as countless memes and reactions flooded in.

The day after the bust, Paulk released a video with the squirrel that he claimed was the same one released by sheriffs.

He also denied feeding the squirrel meth.

Indy100 reached out to the Limestone County Sheriff Office for further comment.

